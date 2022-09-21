Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca.

Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.

According to deputies, Arzola was last seen wearing a tank top, shorts and flip-flops. They added that she has red hair and tattoos on her chest and back. Deputies described Arzola as five feet tall and around 120 pounds. She also has blue eyes.

Deputies believe Arzola left her home on Utica Mill Hill by choice.

Anyone with information regarding Arzola’s location is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. People can also give tips anonymously at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

