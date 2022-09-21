Greenville County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 officer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is adding a floppy-eared new member to its team of K-9 deputies.

The new deputy puppy is currently in New York and will be arriving in a few days in Greenville County.

“He’s 8 weeks old with floppy ears, lots of wrinkles, and an exceptional nose ready to be trained for search and rescue,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

His name is Adroit-Lee which means clever or skillful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Adroit-Lee is named after Adroit Systems Company who donated the money to make this addition possible.

Stay tuned for Adroit-Lee’s arrival and meet and greet with Sheriff Hobart Lewis!

