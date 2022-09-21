Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now.

Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023.

The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam Pit Party held on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Monster Jam tickets are available starting Sept. 20 to Monster Jam Preferred Customers and tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 27.

The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

