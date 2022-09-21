‘It’s long overdue’: Plans for new jail in Anderson Co. moving forward

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials say they want to create more humane ways to house inmates and protect their officers with a new jail.

Plans for a new jail are moving forward as officials have settled on an architect to build the $55 million project.

The council has now voted to partner with Moseley Architect. This partnership will allow them to move forward with contract negotiations and designs.

Council member Glenn Davis says they wanted to find a company that would be a good fit for Anderson County.

“When I first came on the council, I had the pleasure of going through the hail and the conditions were pretty mildly horrendous,” Davis said. “I think everyone is elated that we are finally getting a new jail. It’s long overdue.”

The jail, built in 1956, is the oldest detention center still operating in South Carolina.

