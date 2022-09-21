Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier this month has been found in northeast Georgia.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has confirmed the body of Deborrah Todd Collier was recovered in Habersham County.

According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before.

Deborrah Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told police her mother sent her $2,385 through the Venmo app. She also received a message from her mother along with the money that said “They are not going to let me go love you.”

Bearden told police the message scared her; she then tried calling her mother but her calls went through to voicemail. Police also tried calling Deborrah Collier, with those calls also going straight to voicemail.

Bearden told police her mother left on Sept. 9 and took her driver’s license and debit card. She was driving a black Chrysler Pacifica that she had rented because her other vehicle had been in a wreck.

Police found the rented vehicle in a pull-off for a logging road off of GA 15 near Victory Home Lane. A short distance away, they found evidence of a fire and a partially burnt tarp. Additionally, they found the body of a nude female. It appeared the body had been burned and the female’s hand was grasping a small tree.

That body was identified as Deborrah Collier.

According to Bearden, Collier did not have any history of mental health issues or suicidal tendencies.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

