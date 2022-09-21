‘A Narc’s Tale’ could inspire series on national TV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keith Grounsell’s four-volume book series “A Narc’s Tale” started off as an explanation to his children about what he was doing during a six-year period when he was often away from home.

“I was deep undercover - working 100 hours a week on average - and sometimes gone a month at a time,” Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to tell the story because they were making sacrifices as much as I was.”

Grounsell’s friends, however, urged him to the write for a broader audience after hearing some of his riveting tales from the criminal underworld. The books, which can be purchased through Amazon, caught the attention of a production company that approached Grounsell about filming a TV pilot.

“If it has the viewership that we were anticipating, it will potentially be picked up as a television series,” Grounsell said. “I can’t tell you which channel or station...because it’s still a secret.”

The books chronicle Grounsell’s years as an undercover narcotics officer for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, but that time represents just part of his 24 years in law enforcement.

“I’ve worked at the city, county, state, federal and even the international level,” Grounsell said. “I’ve spent six years deployed overseas on U.S. Department of Defense contracts In the countries of Afghanistan, Haiti (and) Liberia.”

Grounsell said he was preparing to head for a new mission in Nigeria, but he ended up accepting the job of Chief of Police in Laurens.

Meantime, he has already filmed the pilot with the production crew and will now wait to learn whether “A Narc’s Tale” will inspire a television series.

“”I believe if it’s God’s will, it will happen,” Grounsell said.

