Enjoy local eats, drinks at ‘Bourbon & Bacon Fest’ in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest in downtown Greenville on Friday.

Organizers say the fest is an annual event that will feature an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from distilleries both large and local, as well as sweet and savory food samples made with bacon from local restaurant favorites.

The event will take place at Cowboy Up located at 701 Easley Bridge Road.

VIP hours will start at 6:30 p.m. Regular event hours will go from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Complimentary “safe rides” from GSP limousine will be available from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. within a 10 miles radius of the venue, according to organizers.

Organizers said proceeds from the event will benefit Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf, a local organization that helps create an environment where disabled participants, including veterans, in the Carolinas have access to adaptive golf therapy.

