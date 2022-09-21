Enjoy local eats, drinks at ‘Bourbon & Bacon Fest’ in downtown Greenville

'Bourbon & Bacon Fest'
'Bourbon & Bacon Fest'('Bourbon & Bacon Fest')
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest in downtown Greenville on Friday.

Organizers say the fest is an annual event that will feature an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from distilleries both large and local, as well as sweet and savory food samples made with bacon from local restaurant favorites.

The event will take place at Cowboy Up located at 701 Easley Bridge Road.

VIP hours will start at 6:30 p.m. Regular event hours will go from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Complimentary “safe rides” from GSP limousine will be available from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. within a 10 miles radius of the venue, according to organizers.

Organizers said proceeds from the event will benefit Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf, a local organization that helps create an environment where disabled participants, including veterans, in the Carolinas have access to adaptive golf therapy.

Click here to buy tickets.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Christine and Michelle in Season Three of LEGO MASTERS on FOX. ©2022...
Midlands woman competing on LEGO Masters Season 3
Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show
Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show
Quick Tailgating Foods
Quick Tailgating Foods
William Loyd Todd Cagle was charged with murder and taken into custody in Colorado, according...
Body found, murder charge filed after search for missing Upstate couple