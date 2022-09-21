Oconee County deputies search for missing Seneca man

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County are searching for missing Seneca man that was last seen on Friday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Isaac Joseph Smith was reported missing on Tuesday by his family.

Isaac is six feet, two inches in height and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and boots, according to deputies.

Deputies say that he could be driving a gray 2008 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck with a South Carolina license plate that reads UTR-286.

Oconee County deputies searching for a missing man. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Isaac Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or by leaving a tip with Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimiestoppers.com.

