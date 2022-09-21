Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Greenwood County
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a car in Greenwood County.
According to troopers, the accident happened on September 15 at around 7:58 p.m. on Highway 10 near Wells Road.
Troopers say a person was hit by a Toyota sedan that was traveling south on Highway 10.
