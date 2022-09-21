SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning.
Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the center line and hit a Freightliner 18-wheeler head-on.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead but has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.
The driver in the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to Highway Patrol.
Stay tuned for further information.
