Teen shot in parking lot of Clemson church

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot in the parking lot of a church on Tuesday.

Officers said they were called to Golden View Baptist Church on Church Street around 6:46 p.m.

They found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim was given immediate aid by police until EMS arrived and he could be transported to a hospital in Greenville.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 864-624-2001.

