Upstate police officer accused of giving out database information

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer with the Pacolet Police Department who is accused of misconduct in office.

SLED says 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the investigative report, Williams was asked by a person who was a suspect in a stolen golf cart investigation to conduct a warrant check for him.

Williams is accused of improperly obtaining information from the sheriff’s office and SC Department of Motor Vehicles databases and providing it to the person.

The arrest comes the week after the police chief in Pacolet and multiple members of the force resigned due to conflict with other town leaders.

