Used book sale returns to benefit special programs at library

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of books await to be plucked from the shelves during the semi-annual sale by the Friends of the Greenville Library System. For the first time since 2020, the public can attend the event without having to make an appointment first. Proceeds from the sale help FOL bring special events to the county library system.

“Without the (Friends of the Library), we couldn’t do things like summer reading and special presenters,” Daneen Schatzle, spokesperson for the Greenville County Library System, told FOX Carolina. “The nonprofit is run completely out of the goodness of their hearts.”

The books are donated to the nonprofit throughout the year and organized by category for the two-day sale.

The sale takes place in Suite E2 of the Merovan Center at 1200 Woodruff Rd. It runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.