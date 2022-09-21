Varsity All Star releases statement on safety ahead of cheerleading competition season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cheerleading organization Varsity All Star released a statement this week on athlete safety ahead of the 2022-2023 competition season.

Varsity is one of the organizations named in a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse committed by coaches of Rockstar Cheer and its founder, Scott Foster.

In the statement issued on Monday, Varsity president Bill Seely said the reports of abuse are “horrifying” but “any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such behavior is unfounded.” Strom Law Firm has accused Varsity Spirit of overlooking the abuse of young athletes and ignoring their repeated calls for a comprehensive investigation.

Seely said Varsity staff are required to undergo annual background checks, training and to report any suspected misconduct.

For the upcoming season, Varsity is switching to digital ticketing to help account for spectators at events.

Below is the full statement on the organization’s safety measures:

A message from our President, Bill Seely. pic.twitter.com/CMWHqbCabk — Varsity All Star (@VarsityAllStar) September 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.