Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday.

The USGS said the 1.3-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m.

Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.

MORE ON THIS COVERAGE: Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

