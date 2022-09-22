Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday.

The USGS said the 1.3-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m.

Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.

