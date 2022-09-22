Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction.

Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.

“Slide Mountain is a fast, fun, and thrilling new experience at Denver Downs Farm and we cannot wait to hear the cries of joy from riders as they fly down the slide!” said Catherine Garrison, Co-Owner of Denver Downs.

In addition to the giant Mega Super Slide Mountain, Denver Downs has added another jumping pillow and set the two pillows into a large enclosed space with shaded seating for parents. The smaller kids will enjoy a new play area with a climbing wall and slide plus a covered sandbox. The zip line, 10-acre corn maze, ropes course, tube slide, farm animals, pig races, barnyard games, hay barn with swinging ropes, human foosball, racing tricycles, and endless cow train are all making comebacks for the 2022 season as well.

The farm opens for its fall season on Saturday, Sept. 24 and continues through Nov. 13.

Hours of operation:

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (9 p.m. in November)

Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Also open Monday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Greenville schools out)

Mon. - Tues., Nov. 7-8, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (local schools out)

The Farm also hosts school field trips and corporate events.

For more information, click here.

