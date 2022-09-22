Deputies need help to identify man in photo after reported theft

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify a man after a theft in the Old Fort...
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify a man after a theft in the Old Fort area.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a man after a reported breaking and entering and larceny.

According to deputies, on September 2 a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported an incident.

If anyone has information concerning the theft, or the location of the individual in the photos above contact the Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.

