Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville Co., troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night.

Highway Patrol said at around 8:15 p.m., a driver in a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over on Secondary 178.

Troopers said the driver sadly passed away on scene.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

