Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night.

Highway Patrol said at around 8:15 p.m., a driver in a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over on Secondary 178.

Troopers said the driver sadly passed away on scene.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Greenwood County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.