Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of inflation and supply chain issues and now distribution is higher than ever with school back in session. Many food banks are working to fill students’ backpacks with food so that no child goes hungry.

According to Harvest Hope, the pantry feeds nearly 20 million meals across South Carolina each year. The church’s donation is expected to help provide relief food pantries that work to give relief to others.

The first shipment of donations, which will be nearly 38,000 pounds of food, starts Thursday, Sept. 22.

The donations will go to food pantries in Greenville, Spartanburg, Union, Gaffney, and more, according to organizers. In October, the second delivery will go to food pantries in Greenville, Simpsonville, Anderson, Greenwood, and others.

