Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning.

The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Simpsonville PD and animal control at 864-908-8942 and reference case #017855.

