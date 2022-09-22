Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning.

The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Simpsonville PD and animal control at 864-908-8942 and reference case #017855.

