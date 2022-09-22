Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts. He is five-feet-ten inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the police department at 252-492-0202.

