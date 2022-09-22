Police search for missing woman in Belton

Brittany Taylor
Brittany Taylor(Belton Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital.

Police say Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor is possibly injured due to a recent car crash.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 864-338-8448.

