Police search for missing woman in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital.

Police say Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor is possibly injured due to a recent car crash.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 864-338-8448.

