RECIPE: Football-shaped meatballs and Clemson/Carolina-themed dipping sauces
Shared by Chef Bill Twaler, director of Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center at Greenville Tech.
Basic Meatballs
Makes a batch of 8 – 2 oz. meatballs
Ingredients:
Ground meat 1 lb.
Egg 1 each
Breadcrumbs, panko ½ - 1 cup
Cheese, Grated 1 - 4 oz
Seasonings or fresh herbs 1 TBSP
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients in order in a large bowl.
2. Mix by hand until completely mixed and slightly sticky.
3. Cook a small amount of meat mixture to determine the proper seasoning
4. Form into 8 equal meatballs and cook
Note: Rubbing hands with olive oil will prevent the meat from sticking to the hands.
Bake meatballs at 350°F until cooked through.
Cheerwine® BBQ Sauce
Yields 2 ½ cups
Ingredients:
Cheerwine® 1 cup
Ketchup 1 cup
Worcestershire sauce ¼ cup
Heinz 57 sauce ¼ cup
Onion flakes 1 tsp.
Garlic flakes 1 tsp.
Ground black pepper ½ tsp.
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan.
2. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes.
3. Stirring occasionally
Tiger Sauce
Ingredients :
Butter 8 oz
Hot sauce 8 oz.
Ketchup 8 oz.
Method:
1. Place all ingredients in a small pot and melt over medium heat
2. Whisk until smooth and mixed well
