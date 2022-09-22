RECIPE: Football-shaped meatballs and Clemson/Carolina-themed dipping sauces

Basic Meatballs

Makes a batch of 8 – 2 oz. meatballs

Ingredients:

Ground meat 1 lb.

Egg 1 each

Breadcrumbs, panko ½ - 1 cup

Cheese, Grated 1 - 4 oz

Seasonings or fresh herbs 1 TBSP

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in order in a large bowl.

2. Mix by hand until completely mixed and slightly sticky.

3. Cook a small amount of meat mixture to determine the proper seasoning

4. Form into 8 equal meatballs and cook

Note: Rubbing hands with olive oil will prevent the meat from sticking to the hands.

Bake meatballs at 350°F until cooked through.

Cheerwine® BBQ Sauce

Yields 2 ½ cups

Ingredients:

Cheerwine® 1 cup

Ketchup 1 cup

Worcestershire sauce ¼ cup

Heinz 57 sauce ¼ cup

Onion flakes 1 tsp.

Garlic flakes 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper ½ tsp.

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan.

2. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes.

3. Stirring occasionally

Tiger Sauce

Ingredients :

Butter 8 oz

Hot sauce 8 oz.

Ketchup 8 oz.

Method:

1. Place all ingredients in a small pot and melt over medium heat

2. Whisk until smooth and mixed well

