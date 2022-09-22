SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility.

Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.

This comes one week after the FOX Carolina Investigates team published a series of articles detailing a decade of poor conditions at Oakridge Community Care in Inman.

FOX Carolina News got a copy of the letter, which says in part:

Sen. Corbin, whose district includes part of Inman where Oakridge Community Care was located, also serves on the Senate’s medical affairs committee.

We’ve reached out to DHEC for their response and spokesperson said Simmer had already directly responded to Sen. Corbin’s email. They sent FOX Carolina what the email said:

Read the letter from Sen. Corbin in full below:

