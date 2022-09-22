SCHP: Driver dies after crashing ATV in Greenwood County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Sep. 22, 2022
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning.

Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.

The driver was ejected and died on scene, according to Highway Patrol.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not identified the driver.

This crash remains under investigation. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

