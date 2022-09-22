St. Joseph’s football off to a hot start

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a standout season for the Knights.

“I have a lot of confidence in this team,” CJ Johnson, St. Joseph Catholic senior running back, said. “We’re dominant, we’ve been showing resilience in every game we’ve played. I’m so proud of the way we’ve been this season.”

A perfect start. 5-0.

“It’s always fun to win,” Walker Wood, St. Joseph Catholic senior quarterback, said. “It’s always fun with this team. We always have a lot of energy. We’re always working hard.”

The key to any successful team is a tight bond. And that’s something that was built in the offseason.

“It’s been unreal. I think it’s the staple of this team is we all play for each other,” Trey Sanders, St. Joseph Catholic senior safety, said. “We have very little individuals. Probably none. Everyone wants to play for each other.”

Every year, before the season, the Knights gather for their Lock-In. A two-day experience where the whole team stays at the school to focus on practicing and growing as a team.

“I think it’s been a part of our program since it started in 2008. It just builds our focus for the season,” John Jaraczewski, St. Joseph Catholic senior middle linebacker, said. “Builds our focus for each other. Builds our focus for the goals going into the season.”

“It’s extremely important. We all need to have the same goal in mind,” Wood said. “We all need to be on the same page it’s just building that chemistry with everybody. Learning to get along with people that maybe you may not get along with so it’s important.

The countless hours together have made this team into one of the best.

“It builds a brotherhood a lot because we’re with each other all day everyday for a whole weekend,” Johnson said. “We can talk about anything football related. Family. Faith. All that stuff, so it’s just really bringing the family together.”

Now they look forward to a huge challenge, a rivalry game against Southside Christian.

“It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be back and forth,” Wood said. “Offense is going to score. Our offense is going to score. Just be there. It’ll be fun.”

