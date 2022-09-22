Suspect accused of trying to burn tent down with man inside, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was charged Wednesday night after assaulting another man at an encampment near the Tunnel Road area.

34-year-old Jason Porter is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and dousing him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside. The victim said Porter then attempted to set the tent on fire.

Police said Porter fled when officials arrived but was taken into custody following a search. Porter was then taken to Mission Hospital for medical evaluation.

The department charged Porter with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon

Second-degree trespassing

Resist, delay or obstruct

Assault on a government official

The victim was provided with medical care by Buncombe County EMS.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

