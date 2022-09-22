Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville

Thousands without power in Greenville after object in contact with power lines.
Thousands without power in Greenville after object in contact with power lines.(Duke Energy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel.

Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities.

Multiple traffic lights were out in the area of Anderson Road, White Horse Road and Academy Street.

According to Duke Energy, the outages were caused by a squirrel coming into contact with equipment at a substation, taking it offline. Power was restored around 10 a.m.

Duke Energy said the squirrel did not survive.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Best times to see fall colors
Best times to see fall colors
On the Town: 9/22 @ 8AM
On the Town: 9/22 @ 8AM
Denver Downs
Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction
70K pounds of food donated in Upstate
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries