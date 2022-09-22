Woman killed in Greenville County crash

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Devin Vaughn was in a vehicle that lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed on Talley Bridge Road near Geer Highway.

Vaughn’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene just before 8:30 p.m.

Her death has been ruled accidental.

