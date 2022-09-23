14 teams compete in local BBQ cookoff to support good cause

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 teams will compete to take the top spot for best BBQ while raising money to benefit an Upstate community.

Project Host is a Greenville-area nonprofit that works to fight food insecurity in the Upstate whether it’s a soup kitchen, their food truck, or teaching children how to cook.

The organization’s annual BBQ cookoff and festival is the largest annual fundraiser. It is an opportunity to invite greater Greenville to celebrate the gift of food while raising funds to support the community.

“Right now it costs a little over one dollar per meal to feed a person so donations are really appreciated by the organization,” said Project Host CEO Tobin Simpson.

The program hopes to raise $100,000 at the two-day festival.

Organizers mentioned admission is free and there will be live music, a Kids Zone, and photo booth entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The cookoff kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday at District 365 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

MORE NEWS: Let There Be Mom marks 15th year of preserving legacies

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.