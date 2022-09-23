Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

Memorial candles
(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved ninth-grade basketball and volleyball at Palmetto High School who recently passed away.

The district said the Palmetto community will wear purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night.

Pendleton High will host Palmetto and their student body has also planned to wear purple in Johnson’s memory, according to the district.

Palmetto student groups as well as her friends are planning fundraisers to help her family.

The coroner said Johnson’s death remains under investigation.

