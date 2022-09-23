Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender and possession of meth or cocaine base.

Deputies initiated an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding downloaded files suspected of containing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to Colton Christopher Webb and a search warrant was conducted.

Webb was convicted of sex abuse back in 2008 and had failed to register as a sex offender in South Carolina, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Webb was due to register in South Carolina by October 1, 2021.

During the investigation, deputies said Webb has lived in multiple states where he also failed to register as a sex offender.

Deputies said following his arrest, Webb was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center on September 20, where he was released that same day on a $4000 bond.

