Deputies: Woman used stolen credit cards to spend thousands at Haywood Mall

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to identify a woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The woman was captured on surveillance video at Haywood Mall on Aug. 29. Her face is partially covered by a mask.

According to deputies, she spent more than $7,000 using credit cards that were stolen during an auto break-in.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

