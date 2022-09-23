Former Presidents Bush and Clinton attend Presidents Cup in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two former United States presidents were at Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup on Friday.

Both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton made appearances at the course Friday afternoon.

The former presidents took time to mingle with guests at the first tee. Both appeared to be in good spirits.

» Related Content: New stadium-style grandstand at first tee one change for Presidents Cup

After watching several golfers tee off, both former presidents were escorted out of the stands and back onto the course. Both Bush and Clinton took time to stop and speak with golf fans. Clinton even spoke briefly to WBTV.

“It feels good to be back in Charlotte, good to be back on this course, and good to watch somebody else who can actually play it,” said Clinton jokingly.

Fans who got to see the presidents up close were thrilled and surprised.

“We had no idea that not just one, but two presidents were gonna be here. It was awesome to see – very cool,” said golf fan Blake Nelson.

The Presidents Cup continues through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.