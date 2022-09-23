Former Presidents Bush and Clinton attend Presidents Cup in Charlotte

The former presidents took time to mingle with guests at the first tee. Both appeared to be in good spirits.
Both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton made appearances at the course during the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two former United States presidents were at Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup on Friday.

After watching several golfers tee off, both former presidents were escorted out of the stands and back onto the course. Both Bush and Clinton took time to stop and speak with golf fans. Clinton even spoke briefly to WBTV.

“It feels good to be back in Charlotte, good to be back on this course, and good to watch somebody else who can actually play it,” said Clinton jokingly.

Fans who got to see the presidents up close were thrilled and surprised.

“We had no idea that not just one, but two presidents were gonna be here. It was awesome to see – very cool,” said golf fan Blake Nelson.

The Presidents Cup continues through Sunday.

