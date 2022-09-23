Greenville PD 'Fill the Cruiser' for local students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is partnering with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to collect items that will benefit local students.

School Resource Officers and the Neighborhood Engagement Team will be collecting donations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The requested items include the following:

School supplies: 1″ 3 ring binders, notebook paper, pencils, backpacks, and art supplies.

Personal items: Deodorant (non-aerosol), toothbrushes, travel-size toothpaste, body wipes, body wash, and shampoo.

Pantry items: Non-perishables, crackers, and granola bars.

Supplies collected will go to middle and high schools in the city of Greenville.

