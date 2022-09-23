Greenwood city and county firefighters sign automatic aid agreement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County signed an agreement on Friday to provide aid in fire services.

The agreement, scheduled to become active on Nov. 1, allows Greenwood County firefighters to instantly respond with a crew if there is a structure fire within city limits. City firefighters can also respond to county structure fire calls within the four adjacent fire districts to city limits.

“This has been a long time coming and I am glad that it is finally coming to fruition,” said Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes. “Having this agreement in place provides us with the ability to not only provide better service to our community, but also allows us to be the best stewards of our resources.”

