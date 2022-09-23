Man arrested on 3 counts of sexual exploitation of minor charges

Noah Glenn Satterfield, 23
Noah Glenn Satterfield, 23
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of a Greenville County man on three sexual exploitation of minor charges.

According to the office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Noah Glenn Satterfield on September 22.

ICAC investigators stated that Satterfield possessed files of child sexual abuse material. He was also previously convicted on related charges.

This crime is a felony offense punishable by up to ten years in prison on each count.

