Man dies after getting trapped working under vehicle

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says a man is dead after getting trapped under a vehicle he was working on in Gaffney.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on Thursday night at around 6:47 p.m.

The coroner said a man was working on a Dodge Charger that was resting on two jack stands when the vehicle was knocked off the stands, trapping the man underneath.

The victim, 66-year-old Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, was extricated by EMS and fire personnel who tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

