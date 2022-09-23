Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

Tasty As Fit founder Emilie Blanchard said the Greenville location will close but the Columbia...
Tasty As Fit founder Emilie Blanchard said the Greenville location will close but the Columbia location will remain open
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner.

Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.

Blanchard said her sister, who runs the Greenville store, is moving soon and they have not been able to find a suitable replacement.

Tasty As Fit also has a restaurant in Columbia, which will remain open. They serve plant-based, gluten free grab-and-go meals.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Memorial candles
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
Colton Christopher Webb
Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender, deputies say
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Upstate man wins lottery on snack run, lottery says
Lost dog reunited with owner
Simpsonville Police reunite owner and lost dog