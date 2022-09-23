Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner.

Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.

Blanchard said her sister, who runs the Greenville store, is moving soon and they have not been able to find a suitable replacement.

Tasty As Fit also has a restaurant in Columbia, which will remain open. They serve plant-based, gluten free grab-and-go meals.

