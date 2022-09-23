Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they arrested a substitute teacher at an elementary school Thursday.

Lori Mandarino was arrested at James B Edwards Elementary School just after noon, according to police. She was charged with public intoxication.

Mount Pleasant Police booking information indicates Mandarino is 56 years old, but jail records from the Al Cannon Detention Center state Mandarino is 62.

She is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center despite paying her bond fee of $262.

The Charleston County School District says Mandarino was intercepted before she had any interaction with students. They also say she will not be working in the district again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.