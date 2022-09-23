Refreshing Fall weather for the weekend, watching the tropics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall officially arrived Thursday evening, and the weather immediately took notice!

Chilly start to Saturday in the 40s and 50s

Beautiful Fall weekend, with a small shower chance Sunday

Tropics stay active, system in the Caribbean could affect U.S. late next week

It was beautiful for the first day of fall with highs in the 70s giving us the fall vibes. The temperatures do drop off quickly after sun sets. Thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds, we are heading for a chilly morning as temperatures fall to the 40s in the mountains and around 50 across the Upstate.

Chilly start to Saturday (Fox Carolina)

The beautiful fall weather continues over the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. The only exception may come in the form of a few isolated showers later on Sunday afternoon in the mountains, but these will not be a major problem. Highs will start in the 70s regionwide on Saturday, then split between mountain 70s and Upstate low 80s on Sunday.

The tropics are very active right now with five different things to keep an eye on. In the Caribbean, Tropical Depression Nine is heading toward Cayman Island. The system has the potential to become a tropical storm by Saturday. Nine continues west through the Caribbean this weekend. Current forecasts point the storm at Florida sometime on Wednesday, likely as a hurricane, but it remains unclear if we will feel any impacts here in the Carolinas. We’ll keep a close eye on the storm, so be sure to check back for updates!

Tropical Depression Nine 5 PM Track (Fox Carolina)

Hurricane Fiona is racing toward eastern Canada, expected to make landfall as a hurricane strength extra-tropical storm sometime early Saturday. The impacts there could be historic, as the system could very well remain a category 2 hurricane at landfall. Regardless, Fiona is likely to be one of the strongest storms on record to impact the country.

Tropical Storm Hermine developed in the far eastern Atlantic, off the coast of Africa Friday evening. It’s expected to spread heavy rain over the Canary Islands. This one is expected to be short-lived and likely becomes a remnant low by next week. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Gaston in the northern Atlantic which is impacting the Azores with heavy rain. This is expected to pull away from the islands on Saturday and could become a post-tropical storm by the end of the weekend.

