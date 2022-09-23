Reigning champs ready to rally

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a different start to the season than usual for the Sabres.

“We’re hungry man,” Mykel Woodfield, Southside Christian linebacker, said. “These first few weeks were the biggest weeks of our lives. Probably the hardest teams we’ve played in school history.”

An 0-3 start is quite the deviation from the norm.

“Yeah, obviously anytime you go 0-3, it’s tough,” Mike Sonneborn, Southside Christian head football coach, said. “Our guys understood the reasons why. And, we’re young on a lot of areas and we needed to grow up fast. That definitely accomplished that for us.”

Southside Christian hadn’t lost a game for the past two seasons.

“I feel like it made our team stronger, but at the same time I feel like we kind of needed that because we went 2 years without losing,” Ja’Corey Martin, Southside Christian quarterback, said. “I feel like these first three losses helped us bond together better and then really make us ready for region play.”

Despite the tough start, this team still has the championship pedigree. After all, they are the reigning back-to-back Class A state champs.

“It feels like a big target on our back for sure. Like a big bullseye,” Woodfield said. “Our goal is to make it to December 2nd and make it to the state championship, play as hard as we can, win every game starting out on Friday and just making sure we get this three-peat.”

The team is hungry to pick up that first win this Friday.

“Every year we say last year really don’t mean nothing unless we do something this year,” Martin said. “So even though we still won last year, this team still got something to prove.”

And what better way to do it than in a competitive rivalry atmosphere.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys. I consider those guys over there friends. They’re good coaches, they’re good colleagues,” Sonneborn said. “It’s a great cross-town rival. It’s a big game for our program, their program, our schools, the community. So, we’re looking forward to Friday night.”

