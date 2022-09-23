Simpsonville man accused of possessing child sex abuse material

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an Upstate man is facing multiple charges in connection with an investigation into child pornography.

Kyle Thomas Cerny of Simpsonville is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 40-year-old suspect after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to discover child sexual abuse material in his possession.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

