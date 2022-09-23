Simpsonville man accused of possessing child sex abuse material

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an Upstate man is facing multiple charges in connection with an investigation into child pornography.

Kyle Thomas Cerny of Simpsonville is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 40-year-old suspect after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to discover child sexual abuse material in his possession.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenville Police Fill the Cruisers
Greenville PD 'Fill the Cruiser' for local students
(AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson fans make donations to LA Tech football after the coach wears ‘Ella Strong’ t-shirt
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication
Food Truck Friday: The Snickering Coyote
Food Truck Friday: The Snickering Coyote