Upstate man wins lottery on snack run, lottery says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who went on a snack run left a convenience store in Greenville with a winning lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said the man stopped at the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road for a bag of chips and a drink when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye. He told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he took the ticket to his grandmother’s house and scratched it after church.

The ticket was worth $200,000.

“It’s crazy,” he said of the big win. “I couldn’t stop looking at the ticket.”

The winner declined to share his name or plans for the prize, but is excited about the possibilities.

