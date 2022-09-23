Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say

Mason Beshear
Mason Beshear(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year.

Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021.

Beshear is described as six foot three and 145 pounds with curly red hair and a slim build. He has a “YPC” tattoo above his left eyebrow, a broken heart at the corner of his left eye, “Loyalty” on the left side of his neck, and a large one on his right inner forearm.

The Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Beshear but has not had success.

Anyone with information on where Mason Beshear might be is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

