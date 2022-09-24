1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Greenville County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 276 on Friday.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling east on Highway 276 while a Jeep was traveling north on Dacusville Road. The Jeep was attempting to turn left on Highway 276 when the two crashed.

According to troopers, three occupants of the Jeep and the driver of the Ford Focus was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Sadly, the driver of the Ford died at the hospital.

