Dispatch: 1 hurt following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was injured following a shooting on Friday night, according to dispatch.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 11:02 p.m. in reference to a shooting on White Horse Road.

Dispatch says one person was injured.

