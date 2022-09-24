Dispatch: 1 hurt following shooting in Greenville County

Deputies are investigating after a shooting on White Horse Road.
Deputies are investigating after a shooting on White Horse Road.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was injured following a shooting on Friday night, according to dispatch.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 11:02 p.m. in reference to a shooting on White Horse Road.

Dispatch says one person was injured.

