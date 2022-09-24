Consistent offense leads Clemson to 20-14 lead over Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is heading into halftime with a 20-14 lead over Wake Forest on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The Tiger’s offense got off to a quick start by scoring on their first drive with a pass to Jake Briningstool for the touchdown. DJ Uiagalelei looked strong throughout the first half, throwing for 192 and connecting on nearly 64% of his passes.

DJ Uiagalelei has been really good this year on scramble drill plays. Also, huge S/O to the offensive line for that beautiful pocket.



pic.twitter.com/Pj31sk7s90 — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 24, 2022

Clemson expanded their lead to 14-0 before Wake Forest started to get their offense going.

DJ’s out here throwing strikes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tp8FQL7kmB — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 24, 2022

However, Wake Forest began finding success on the offensive side of the ball.

Clemson’s secondary had multiple injuries heading into today, and Wake Forest took advantage by scoring twice through the air.

