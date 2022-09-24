Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville.

According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the fire.

No other details about the fire were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

