Deputies investigating after shooting injures two in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were during a shooing on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at around 3:00 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they were told that three people were sitting in a car outside one of the buildings when someone opened fire on the vehicle.

Two people in the car, a man and a woman, were injured during the shooting. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect and a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

